One of the first students from a new drivers education class in Milwaukee gets her permit

MILWAUKEE — The Greater Milwaukee Urban League is testing out a new driver’s education class geared toward helping younger people get their licenses. TMJ4 News’ Project Drive Safer has been following along with the students involved in the class.

Aniya Stroyier, 16, is part of the Greater Milwaukee Urban League's new free driver's education class for 15 to 17-year-olds. She just passed an important milestone.

"I got my permit,” said Aniya.

TMJ4 Aniya Stroyier holds up her instruction permit. She recently passed the test for it by attending the Greater Milwaukee Urban League's new drivers education classes for students ages 15-17.

We have been following Aniya since she started the class at the beginning of July.

The Urban League has been helping people 18 years and older get a driver's license for decades, but this is the first time it has been able to provide a full driver's education program for students under 18 at no cost.

TMJ4 The Greater Milwaukee Urban League has been helping people 18 years and older get a driver's license for decades, but this is the first time it has been able to provide a full drivers education program for students under 18.

"We are already committed to helping young people have the tools they need to move ahead. We know that being able to drive and learning the right way is most critical,” said Eve Hall, president and CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Urban League.

TMJ4 Eve Hall, president and CEO, Greater Milwaukee Urban League





It is critical to Aniya and her family that she go through driver's education after they were involved in a crash in 2021. They were hit in the family's minivan at the corner of Mill Road and 76th Street.

“I see from the corner of my eye a red car is coming. I hear my stepdad say a car is coming. I try to reach for my mom and the next thing I know I get smacked,” said Aniya. “I passed out and I wake up. I scream, "Mom are you okay? Are you okay?"

Photo provided Aniya's family vehicle after it was hit.

Both her mom and stepdad had to be taken from the crash in an ambulance. She says her stepdad had broken his tailbone and shoulder, and her mom had a back injury. The whole situation made Aniya worried about getting on the road.

“I have always been nervous to drive, I have always been nervous to get behind the wheel. I just really don't want to get into an accident,” said Aniya.

TMJ4 Inside the drivers education classroom at the Greater Milwaukee Urban League.

She says her whole family, especially her mom, has been cheering her on as she passed her permit test and now is getting ready for behind the wheel.

"She almost cried when I showed her the permit. I was like, 'Ma, don't cry right now.' And she was like, 'I am going to cry if you want to,’” said Aniya.

She starts behind-the-wheel classes on Friday and hopes to get her license by the fall.

