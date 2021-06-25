Watch
List of LGBTQ restaurants helps businesses bounce back from the pandemic during Pride Month

During Pride Month and as restaurants continue to recover from the pandemic, OnMilwaukee.com is spotlighting LGBTQ owned and friendly restaurants across the city. The list includes nearly 20 different restaurants and bars.
Posted at 9:14 PM, Jun 24, 2021
OnMilwaukee writer Lori Fredrich compiled the list.

“It gives people a resource, so that they can show up and support all of these LGBTQ business owners who have created these inclusive, welcoming spaces for everyone,” says Fredrich.

Don Krause, owner of Wonderland Diner in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood, says he feels Milwaukee is inclusive to everyone, but finds the list to be a benefit for those from out of town who may want to patronize an LGBTQ establishment.

“If you’re searching for that and you’re coming from out of town, you might do a Google search of LGBT friendly places that you’d want to go to," said Krause.

Hamburger Mary’s co-owner Ashley Wright says the list is helpful as his restaurant bounces back from pandemic closures.

“It’s been great to have people inside and coming back. People feeling comfortable coming back,” said Wright.

