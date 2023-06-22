Generous hearts keep new LGBTQ center's dreams alive after it was ransacked

MILWAUKEE — An update after burglars ransacked a non-profit meant to help homeless LGBTQ youth.

Warm hearts in our community are getting the organization Courage MKE back on track, three months later.

Everything was stolen from the property in the Clarke Square neighborhood, even down to the copper pipes. Those pipes have been replaced.

Co-founder Brad Schlaikowski says they have received about $25,000 in donations since the break-in. Local carpenters are donating all of their labor and supplies, an anonymous donor helped pay to upgrade their security system, Kohl’s plans to supply all of the furniture, and IKEA just announced they will install a new kitchen in the building for free.

“It kinda makes you get tears in your eyes because you're getting that much closer to being done," Schlaikowski said.

Since 2019, Courage MKE has housed children in the foster care system from 12 to 17 years old.

This new building on National Avenue will help take that mission further, to help 18 to 24-year-olds who have aged out of the foster care system. The Courage MKE co-founder says it will cost about $250,000 a year to run.

They plan to house seven young adults at a time at this location by November. Much more still needs to be done before that, including a fenced-in yard, garden, and paved driveway. You can learn more about how to donate by clicking here.

