Burglars ransacked LGBTQ non-profit's building, even the copper pipes

MILWAUKEE -- Burglars ransacked a non-profit's building, down to the copper pipes.

Courage MKE's new building aims to help homeless LGBTQ people, up to 24 years old.

Brad Schlaikowski, executive director of this 501(c)(3), showed us the damage left behind by burglars.

BRAD SCHLAIKOWSKI

He believes this happened over the course of four days. The suspects even put paper up on the walls to hide what they were doing.

The biggest expense and most time-consuming to replace is the copper pinched and sawed off by the thieves, all over the building.

"Whoever did this, also left behind a big mess," volunteer Cristin Bock, who helped clean up, said. "Small damage, of the kind that is demoralizing. Coffee on the walls and trash in the corners."

Schlaikowski says $500 worth of cleaning supplies just donated, along with items to give future residents a fresh start, were stolen. "Comforters, pillows, silverware, plates," she said.

An entire room of shelves packed with big-ticket items for future fundraisers is now bare. "I cried a few times," said Schlaikowski.

BRAD SCHLAIKOWSKI

While Milwaukee Police say they are investigating this as a burglary, the work now is to put things back.

Courage MKE's Program Director Jean Northway is determined to continue their mission, helping homeless LGBTQ youth. "This shows me the need for this program," he said.

Currently, they house children from 12 to 17 years old at another location. The new building on West National Avenue in the Clarke Square Neighborhood will help 18 to 24-year-olds who may have just aged out of the system.

Schlaikowski says they plan to stay and rebuild. "If we leave, we would be lying about our mission and who we serve and who we support as a community."

Schlaikowski says they do have a security system but that was also taken. While they are working to retrieve any footage they can from the security company, they have raised about $6,000. Schlaikowski estimates the damage done could cost up to $100,000 to replace. He is thankful the organization has insurance, and for the outpouring of support.

Click here if you would like to help Courage MKE, or learn more about this non-profit.

