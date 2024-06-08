Drag performers light up Menomonee Falls bakery during Pride Month

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Laughing, bright colors, and shouts of bingo filled Batter & Mac Bakery on Friday night.

Drag performers helped host an adult drag bingo night to celebrate Pride Month.

The event was also a fundraiser for Courage MKE, which helps advocate for LGBTQ+ people in the community, as well as helping them find housing, scholarships grants, and more.

For drag performer Lucinda Reer, it’s an opportunity to entertain and make people laugh.

“That’s essentially my whole being in drag, like laughing. I want you to have a great, fun time,” said Lucinda.

TMJ4 News Lucinda Reer was excited to be performing at Batter & Mac while supporting Courage MKE.

It’s that type of reaction from the audience that’s given her comfort after she and the bakery received backlash for hosting events like 'Drag Story Hour' and the one on Friday.

“Drag is nothing more than if you or I were to buy a ticket to go see a musical at the Milwaukee Performing Arts Center,” said Brad Schlaikowski, Executive Director, Courage MKE. “It’s a cast of people, men and women, everyone wearing costumes.”

TMJ4 News Brad Schlaikowski says drag performances are just like if someone were to purchase a ticket to see a musical at the Milwaukee Performing Arts Center.

Lucinda credits the support from her family and her sense of humor for getting through the negativity she received.

“I’m not going to lie. It was really rough the first two weeks dealing with it, but after awhile, I just started giving the mean comments funny voices, and it’s had less of an impact on me,” said Lucinda.

Friday night featured both Lucinda and Gina D’licious on the mic.

Lucinda said that she’s thankful to have a welcoming space where she can perform and express herself along with others while giving back.

“I want to give back and let people know, the younger people know, that there are people out here that are here to support you,” said Lucinda.

Events like this one at the bakery have raised nearly $6,000 for Courage MKE.

Both upcoming fundraiser events are already sold out.

