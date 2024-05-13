Drag Story Hour and Cupcake Decorating event canceled after 'threatening' and 'violent' messages

Batter and Mac, a bakery in Menomonee Falls, was planning on hosting a Drag Story Hour and Cupcake Decorating event.

Owners of the business canceled after they say they received 'threatening' and 'violent' messages.

TMJ4 Batter & Mac bakery in Menomonee Falls

The event was scheduled for Pride Month in June, and would serve as a fundraiser for Courage MKE, which helps advocate for LGBTQ people in our community, as well as helping them find housing, scholarships and grants, and more. According to a Facebook post from Batter & Mac, "these events are a great tool for promoting creativity in your minds, tearing down stereotypes and promoting inclusion."

Leaders with Batter and Mac went on to say in the post that others in the community did not agree with the event, and that "the message we received regarding this event have becoming threatening in a violent nature." Staff decided to cancel out of concern for patron, staff, performer and neighborhood safety.

Batter and Mac says it is still hosting its Drag Bingo Night, which is sold out.

The event is sold out and bakery leadership say they're planning on adding a second night. They also just opened up ticket sales for a "Chopped" style competition, which will also benefit Courage MKE.

TMJ4, Mariam Mackar Brittany Wohlfeil and Kasey Gusho are the co-owners of Batter & Mac in Menomonee Falls.

TMJ4's Mariam Mackar is speaking to the owner of Batter and Mac and will have updates on this story Monday at 5:00 p.m.

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip