11+ ways to celebrate Pride Month 2023 in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Today is the official start to Pride Month and while the rainbow flags may catch your eye, the month-long celebration is about greater unity, visibility and equality for the LGBTQ+ community.

Here in Milwaukee, the festivities begin with PrideFest out at Henry Maier Festival Park.

The festival runs through the weekend and features a variety of drag shows, comedians, local DJs, and singers. This is the festival's second year back in its usual summer time slot. Last year's event had the biggest turnout in its more than 30-year history. You can get in for free and dance the night away today if you donate 4 or more food items.

Pride will also be celebrated across the Badger State today. In Madison, Gov. Tony Evers will host the fifth annual pride month celebration and raise the Pride flag at the state Capitol. The flag will fly for the whole month of June.

This month, TMJ4 News is celebrating Pride Month by sharing the stories and experiences of southeast Wisconsin's LBGTQ+ community. You can catch all of our stories on air and online at tmj4.com/pride.

11 events to celebrate LGBTQ+ during Pride Month in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

PrideFest - June 1-3 - Henry W. Maier Festival Park

PrideFest is back at the Summerfest grounds in Milwaukee. The event kicks off Thursday, June 1 from 4 p.m. - midnight and continues Friday, June 2 from 3 p.m. - midnight and Saturday, June 3 from 12 p.m. - midnight. Headliners include Cazwell, Betty Who, Murray the Magician, Big Dipper and others. Last year's event had the biggest turnout in its more than 30-year history. You can get in for free and dance the night away today if you donate four or more food items. It is the largest Pride Month festival in Wisconsin!

Milwaukee Pride Parade - Sunday, June 4 - 2 p.m. - 2nd Street in Walker’s Point between Greenfield Avenue & Seeboth Street

The Milwaukee Pride Parade is back. This year's theme is 'The Future is Ours.' The parade stretches over a mile starting in Walker's Point. According to their website, "This year, we express our optimism for progress in spite of adversity and imagine an even brighter future for Milwaukee’s diverse LGBTQ+ community. We invite our participating units to showcase their hopes and dreams for the future."

And more events below (organized by date) -

Shaker's Cigar Bar Celebrates... Milwaukee Pride Fest! - Friday, June 1 - Sunday, June 3

Pride Week at LaCage Nite Club kick off - Thursday, June 1, excitement begins at 9 p.m.

'Pride and Pasta' 5-course meal - Thursday, June 1 · 6 - 9 p.m. - Onesto at 221 North Broadway

Wantable Cafe/Wisconsin LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce's Pride Month Launch - June 1 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Wantable Cafe at 123 E. Walker St.

“Be Gay. Do Crime: The Male Nude, 1945 to the Present” art exhibition - June 2-24 - 900 S 5th St in Milwaukee

World’s Largest LGBTQ+ motorcycle ride 'Ride with Pride' - June 3, 11 a.m. - Harley Davidson Museum

Pride Night at Milwaukee Brewers - June 7 at 6:40 p.m. - American Family Field at 1 Brewers Way

Drag Queen Bingo - June 13 from 7 - 9 p.m. - Lakefront Brewery Beer Hall

Radio Milwaukee and Wisconsin LGBTQ+ History Project's “Be Seen” podcast - Online - Tuesdays from May 23 to June 27

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip