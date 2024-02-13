Teaching life skills through basketball, with the T. Herro Foundation

MILWAUKEE — Former Whitnall High School basketball standout and current Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro helped give back to Milwaukee on Monday night.

Through his T. Herro Foundation, he hosted a basketball camp with members of the Mary Ryan Boys and Girls Club near Sherman Park.

Organizers from both the club and the foundation came together with nearly three-dozen members, all wearing shirts with Herro's number 14 on the back, to play basketball, and learn valuable life skills.

The foundation's director, Andrew Wojcik, says the camps teach skills and discipline, in hopes of becoming a better basketball player.

"The fact that we can come in here and see some smiling faces, and hopefully change some lives through the game of basketball is always a beautiful thing," Wojcik says.

The camps usually happen on Wednesday nights, but since Herro's Heat will be in town to play the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night, the foundation changed it to Monday night. And unfortunately, the members weren't able to see Herro, as a plane malfunction delayed his flight.



