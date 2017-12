A Milwaukee woman has made it her mission to shelter young homeless people, especially during the cold weather months, after she lost one of her own.

Pastor Cynthia Neeley got emotional looking at pictures of her deceased son.

"He was attending UWM, he had also attended MATC," she said.

Devon Patton was only 22-years-old when he died in 2012. But grief has not stopped her from reaching out to those in need, especially the homeless.

"I cant just walk by like I don't see them," Neeley said.

"When I was sleeping outside its raining and cold, I was freezing and she came and got me," said 18-year-old Devin Jones.

Jasmine Wallace, 20, said, "It's horrible when you do find a place to sleep you got to get up at a certain time to find somewhere else to go."

"I just want people to know...stop look at the children they're dying off," Neeley said.

Neeley raised eight biological children. She and her husband have fostered or helped raise more than 30 children and teens.

Her love is much needed to the young adults she helps, most are homeless.

"You got her caring about you. Regardless of her situation, she's going to understand you and help you to the best of her ability," Jones said.

Neeley says Milwaukee needs more shelters for young adults, and those aging out of foster care.

She says they are in great need of help and hope.

"God left us elders here to teach them. So instead of us trying to throw them to the side or say bad things, why not just help them," she said.