Nashville council to vote on Republican National Convention ordinance Tuesday

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Metro Council is expected to vote on its contract to host the 2024 Republican National Convention on Tuesday.

If approved, the contract does not guarantee that the convention would happen in Nashville. Instead, it would signify to the Republican party that Nashville is ready and willing to host if chosen.

The RNC location is between Nashville and Milwaukee. Milwaukee approved its framework agreement to host the event back on June 1.

Metro Councilmen Bob Mendes said the RNC should not go to Nashville, saying on his website, "Nashville shouldn’t invite the risk of further violence into our home. Our downtown will be busy that week whether the RNC is here or not."

Tennessee Governor, Bill Lee, is in support of bringing the convention to Nashville, as is former Gov. Bill Haslam, according to NBC News.

City Council members, a majority of whom identify as progressives, must approve the contract to the RNC.

