Milwaukee Common Council OKs framework for 2024 Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council passed the framework agreement for 2024 Republican National Convention 13-0 Wednesday morning.

The agreement outlines logistics between the city and the RNC if Milwaukee is chosen as the host city. Nashville is also in the running for host city.

The agreement can only go into effect if the city is selected by the Republican National Committee to be the host city and agrees to provide $6 million to the city for the purpose of addressing housing, higher education and workforce development.

The framework agreement plan is used as a way to lay out what thousands of convention goers can expect in terms of services and resources if the RNC were to take place in the Brew City.

Read the agreement here:



Milwaukee Commissioner of City Development Lafayette Crump previously said hosting the convention in Milwaukee would be better for everyone and would bring the city a financial impact of $200 million. That number is from a study that was done.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson issued the following statement following the agreement's passing:

“The Common Council has taken a positive step forward by approving the contract to host a major political convention in the summer of 2024. I will sign the Council file at my first opportunity.



“My support for this agreement is primarily driven by the benefits hardworking Milwaukee residents will earn when the Republican National Convention comes to our city. I also favor this effort because it positions Milwaukee to attract additional big conventions in the coming years.



“Council members have engaged in serious debate on this matter, and the minor modification adopted today appears to be entirely reasonable.



“We have reached an important stage in our work to win this convention. I am hopeful Milwaukee will soon receive word from the Republicans that they have chosen to bring their 2024 convention here.”





