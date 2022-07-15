Memorable moments from past political debates

MILWAUKEE — From a fly landing on former Vice President Mike Pence's head to Joe Biden calling Paul Ryan's talking points "malarkey," there have been several very famous moments caught on camera during political debates.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins took a walk down memory lane, looking back at several high-profile moments in debate history ahead of Sunday's Democratic U.S. Senate debate on Sunday, July 17.

The moments are proof that regardless of who is on stage, it's safe to say you can "expect the unexpected" when it comes to political debates.

We've seen debates inspire iconic moments on late-night TV and we've seen real moments that can make or break a candidate's campaign.

They're highlighted in the video above.

