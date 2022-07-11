TMJ4 News is hosting two political debates in July ahead of the upcoming August primary election in Wisconsin.

Here's everything you need to know about how you can watch, when the debates are happening, how to get involved, and much more:

When and where are the debates happening?

The Senate Democratic primary debate will take place Sunday, July 17th, at 6:00 p.m. at Marquette’s Varsity Theatre.

The Governor Republican primary debate will take place Sunday, July 24th, at 6:00 p.m. at Marquette’s Varsity Theatre.

How can I watch the debates?

There are many ways to watch both debates live.

1. Watch live on TMJ4 News

2. Watch at TMJ4.com/live

3. Watch on the TMJ4 News mobile app.

4. Watch on your Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire stick, or other smart streaming device.

5. Watch on TMJ4’s Facebook page

6. Watch on WGBA-TV in Green Bay, or on participating Gray Television stations throughout Wisconsin.

Which candidates will participate in the debates?

As of this writing, four candidates have been confirmed for the July 17th Senate debate: Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

Three candidates have been confirmed for the July 24th Governor debate: Former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, Michels Corporation co-owner Tim Michels, and State. Rep. Tim Ramthun.

How can I get involved in the debates?

You can submit questions or topics for the debate candidates here.

Attendance for both debates is free and open to the public. However, you must register in advance here.

Who is moderating the debates?

Both debates will be co-moderated by TMJ4 anchors Charles Benson and Shannon Sims.

In addition to TMJ4 and Marquette University, Wispolitics.com, 620 WTMJ, and the Milwaukee Business Journal are sponsoring the debates.

