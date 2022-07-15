MILWAUKEE — The GOP Site Selection Committee voted to recommend Milwaukee as the host city for the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) on Friday.

A final decision will be made by the full Republican National Committee during its summer meeting Aug. 2-5 in Chicago.

In a statement Friday, Senior Advisor Richard Walters said, "Today, the Site Selection Committee voted to recommend Milwaukee to host the 2024 Republican National Convention and it is a testament to the forthright and professional behavior embraced by Milwaukee’s city leaders throughout the process. A final decision will be made by Chairwoman McDaniel and the full RNC in the coming weeks.”

“In just four years’ time, two of the largest and most visible global events have put Milwaukee on the top of their list,” says VISIT Milwaukee President & CEO Peggy Williams-Smith. “It is no surprise the RNC chose Milwaukee. Our city offers world-class amenities alongside top-tier venues and unmatched hospitality, making us well equipped to welcome tens of thousands of visitors.”

Nashville is the other finalist to host the RNC. However, the Nashville Metro Council pulled a bill to bring the RNC to the city. Some on the council say the city doesn't need the tourism boost and doesn't want the added risk of violence.

In May, a Milwaukee Common Council committee accepted a substitute resolution, approving a framework agreement between the City of Milwaukee and the RNC. The resolution states the agreement can only be entered if the City of Milwaukee is selected by the Republican National Committee to be the host city and agrees to provide $6 million to the city for the purpose of addressing housing, higher education and workforce development.

The RNC is estimated to have an economic impact of about $180 million and bring 45,000 people to Milwaukee.

The financial impact on the city is a top issue for those who talked about the agreement.

Milwaukee was chosen by Democrats to host the 2020 DNC, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that meeting was nearly entirely virtual.

REACTION

Rebecca Kleefisch, who is on the ballot in the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor, reacted to the news on Facebook Friday.

"Democrats abandoned Milwaukee in 2020, and when we get to showcase Wisconsin to the nation in 2024, a Republican governor will be there to greet them," Kleefisch said. "The GOP was born here in Wisconsin, and we’re ready to celebrate our legacy of freedom and put a Republican back in the White House."

Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) president Tim Sheehy responded Friday. He said in part, "This represents yet another remarkable opportunity for the Milwaukee Region, our businesses and our community. The direct economic impact of hosting this convention will be a vital jump start for Milwaukee businesses and their employees, after being hit so hard by the pandemic and ensuing supply chain, labor shortage and inflation issues. And there may be even greater value in the opportunity for Milwaukee to once again shine in an international spotlight. Remember that every large-scale event we execute successfully helps us make the case for hosting even more big events in the future. And there are few events larger in scale, visibility and impact than a national political convention."

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Paul Farrow previously said in a statement that the convention in Milwaukee will bring hundreds of millions of dollars to the state. Visit Milwaukee CEO Peggy Williams Smith agrees it would be beneficial.

“Imagine all of those people here being able to showcase all the good there is in Milwaukee and highlighting some of the things that we need to improve. It's just an opportunity that we missed in 2020 that I’d love to bring back to our community in 2024," said Williams-Smith.

Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin released this statement Friday: "“As the Republican National Convention is expected to be held in Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum will significantly elevate its profile as a world-class major-event venue. In addition to creating a substantial economic impact for Milwaukee, the Convention will further demonstrate that our city and arena can successfully host enormous events en route to attracting other prominent events in the future.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

