Get to know who the Milwaukee mayoral candidates are with fun rapid fire questions

MILWAUKEE — The race for Milwaukee mayor is well underway as the seven candidates campaign across the city ahead of the Feb. 15 primary election. Sometimes we need to take a step away from the political questions to learn about who these candidates really are. Like who is their favorite Wisconsin sports team or where do they like to get a basket of curds. So here are the answers to fun Milwaukee-themed questions we asked the candidates.

The candidates are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Short biographies of each candidate can be found here.

Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic

TMJ4

Bucks, Brewers, or Packers - who do you want to win a championship the most: Brewers

Favorite Brewery: Lakefront

Favorite Restaurant: Three Brothers

Best place to get curds: Saz's

Most underrated thing about Milwaukee: How nice the people are

Top three priorities as mayor: "I want a safe city for everybody, I want everybody to be healthy and get out of this pandemic, and I want the best public schools ever."

Former Alderman Bob Donovan

TMJ4

Bucks, Brewers, or Packers - who do you want to win a championship the most: Packers

Favorite Brewery: Pabst

Favorite Restaurant: McKiernan's

Best place to get curds: I don't like cheese curds

Most underrated thing about Milwaukee: People

Top three priorities as mayor: "Fill the leadership void that has grown as wide as the Grand Canyon in Milwaukee, number two address the public safety challenges that we're faced with, and number three address the fiscal challenges Milwaukee is faced with."

Community Activist Ieshuh Griffin

TMJ4

Bucks, Brewers, or Packers - who do you want to win a championship the most: Bucks

Favorite Brewery: I'm not familiar with any certain type of breweries

Favorite Restaurant: Yen Ching

Best place to get curds: I'm not sure

Most underrated thing about Milwaukee: The Services

Top three priorities as mayor: "The people's needs, the people's wants, and the services."

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson

TMJ4

Bucks, Brewers, or Packers - who do you want to win a championship the most: Packers

Favorite Brewery: Lakefront

Favorite Restaurant: Mason Street Grill

Best place to get curds: Pass

Most underrated thing about Milwaukee: The love for people have for the city

Top three priorities as mayor: "Public safety, creating new jobs, and building a better relationship with Madison."

Sheriff Earnell Lucas

TMJ4

Bucks, Brewers, or Packers - who do you want to win a championship the most: Brewers

Favorite Brewery: Lakefront

Favorite Restaurant: Bartolotta's

Best place to get curds: We forgot to ask him this question or something similar

Most underrated thing about Milwaukee: Diversity

Top three priorities as mayor: "Reducing violent crime, uniting the city bringing everyone together, and continue to help this city rise."

Entrepreneur Michael Sampson

TMJ4

Bucks, Brewers, or Packers - who do you want to win a championship the most: Brewers

Favorite Brewery: Young Blood Brewery

Favorite Restaurant: Tess

Best place to get curds: Who's On Third

Most underrated thing about Milwaukee: Performing Arts

Top three priorities as mayor: "Crime, COVID, Common Sense."

State Senator Lena Taylor

TMJ4

Bucks, Brewers, or Packers - who do you want to win a championship the most: Packers

Favorite Brewery: I'm not sure

Favorite Restaurant: On The Bayou

Best place to get curds: They're too squishy or scrunchy for me. I don't like them.

Most underrated thing about Milwaukee: Our parks. They are beautiful.

Top three priorities as mayor: "My first priority is public safety, second is entrepreneurship, and home ownership is my last one."

