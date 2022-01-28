Get to know who the Milwaukee mayoral candidates are with fun rapid fire questions

MILWAUKEE — The race for Milwaukee mayor is well underway as the seven candidates campaign across the city ahead of the Feb. 15 primary election. Sometimes we need to take a step away from the political questions to learn about who these candidates really are. Like who is their favorite Wisconsin sports team or where do they like to get a basket of curds. So here are the answers to fun Milwaukee-themed questions we asked the candidates.
The candidates are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Short biographies of each candidate can be found here.
Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic
Bucks, Brewers, or Packers - who do you want to win a championship the most: Brewers
Favorite Brewery: Lakefront
Favorite Restaurant: Three Brothers
Best place to get curds: Saz's
Most underrated thing about Milwaukee: How nice the people are
Top three priorities as mayor: "I want a safe city for everybody, I want everybody to be healthy and get out of this pandemic, and I want the best public schools ever."
Former Alderman Bob Donovan
Bucks, Brewers, or Packers - who do you want to win a championship the most: Packers
Favorite Brewery: Pabst
Favorite Restaurant: McKiernan's
Best place to get curds: I don't like cheese curds
Most underrated thing about Milwaukee: People
Top three priorities as mayor: "Fill the leadership void that has grown as wide as the Grand Canyon in Milwaukee, number two address the public safety challenges that we're faced with, and number three address the fiscal challenges Milwaukee is faced with."
Community Activist Ieshuh Griffin
Bucks, Brewers, or Packers - who do you want to win a championship the most: Bucks
Favorite Brewery: I'm not familiar with any certain type of breweries
Favorite Restaurant: Yen Ching
Best place to get curds: I'm not sure
Most underrated thing about Milwaukee: The Services
Top three priorities as mayor: "The people's needs, the people's wants, and the services."
Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson
Bucks, Brewers, or Packers - who do you want to win a championship the most: Packers
Favorite Brewery: Lakefront
Favorite Restaurant: Mason Street Grill
Best place to get curds: Pass
Most underrated thing about Milwaukee: The love for people have for the city
Top three priorities as mayor: "Public safety, creating new jobs, and building a better relationship with Madison."
Sheriff Earnell Lucas
Bucks, Brewers, or Packers - who do you want to win a championship the most: Brewers
Favorite Brewery: Lakefront
Favorite Restaurant: Bartolotta's
Best place to get curds: We forgot to ask him this question or something similar
Most underrated thing about Milwaukee: Diversity
Top three priorities as mayor: "Reducing violent crime, uniting the city bringing everyone together, and continue to help this city rise."
Entrepreneur Michael Sampson
Bucks, Brewers, or Packers - who do you want to win a championship the most: Brewers
Favorite Brewery: Young Blood Brewery
Favorite Restaurant: Tess
Best place to get curds: Who's On Third
Most underrated thing about Milwaukee: Performing Arts
Top three priorities as mayor: "Crime, COVID, Common Sense."
State Senator Lena Taylor
Bucks, Brewers, or Packers - who do you want to win a championship the most: Packers
Favorite Brewery: I'm not sure
Favorite Restaurant: On The Bayou
Best place to get curds: They're too squishy or scrunchy for me. I don't like them.
Most underrated thing about Milwaukee: Our parks. They are beautiful.
Top three priorities as mayor: "My first priority is public safety, second is entrepreneurship, and home ownership is my last one."