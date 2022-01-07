These are the 12 candidates running for Milwaukee mayor

MILWAUKEE — With former Mayor Tom Barrett starting a new role as the U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg, there will be a special election to fill his spot. On Feb. 15 a primary will be held, with the top two from the primary advancing to the general election on April 5 to determine the next mayor of Milwaukee. The winner will finish the remaining two years of Barrett's term which will end on April 16, 2024.

Here are the 12 candidates listed alphabetically by last name.

Sheila Conley-Patterson, Teacher

Sheila Conley-Patterson

Sheila Conley-Patterson was born and raised in Milwaukee. She has 19 years of teaching experience. Currently, Conley-Patterson is a special education teacher with Milwaukee Public Schools. She has experience organizing campaigns, but this is her first time running for office. Conley-Patterson For Mayor

Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic

City of Milwaukee

Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic was born and raised in Milwaukee. In 2004, she became the youngest ever woman to be elected to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. She was re-elected four times. In 2020, she was elected to the Milwaukee Common Council as the representative of the 14th District. Marina For MKE

Bob Donovan, former Milwaukee Alderman

Bob Donovan

Bob Donovan was born and raised in Milwaukee. He held various jobs at the beginning of his career. In the 1990s, he became involved in community activism and organization. Donovan became the District 8 alderman in 2008. He served in that position for two decades and retired in 2020. In 2016, he launched an unsuccessful bid for Milwaukee mayor. Bob Donovan for Milwaukee Mayor

Wenona Gardner, Community Activist

Wenona Gardner was born and raised in Milwaukee. She says she is one of the few Native American women to ever run for mayor of Milwaukee. Much of her time is spent working for nonprofits and advocating for Native American rights. She also has experience as a 911 dispatcher, journalist, election inspector, and artist among other jobs. Gardner said she will be running for U.S. president in 2024. Wenona Gardner for Milwaukee Mayor

Ieshuh Griffin, Community Activist

Ieshuh Griffin



Ieshuh Griffin was born in Chicago but raised in Milwaukee. She is a paralegal and focuses the majority of her time on community activism. From 2010 to 2012, ran for state assembly, alderwoman, and Milwaukee mayor but did not win any election. The Poor People's Piece of the Pie

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson

City of Milwaukee

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson was born and raised in Milwaukee. He has spent much of his life in local politics and as a community organizer. In 2016, Johnson was elected to the Milwaukee Common Council to represent the 2nd District. In 2020, he was re-elected and chosen to be the Common Council President. He became the acting mayor on Dec. 23 when former Mayor Tom Barrett became Ambassador to Luxembourg. Cavalier For Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas

Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas was born and raised in Milwaukee and worked with the Milwaukee Police Department for 25 years. Afterwards, in 2002, he began a second career holding various administrative security roles with Major League Baseball, eventually holding the title of Chief Liaison of Security & Investigations. In 2018, he was elected Milwaukee County Sheriff. Earnell Lucas For Mayor

Nick McVey, Community Activist

Nick McVey

We reached out to Nick McVey via email and phone calls in order to write a brief description of him, but he has not responded. Nick McVey for Mayor of Milwaukee

Joel Paplham, Businessman

Joel Paplham

Joel Paplham was born in Milwaukee and raised in West Allis. For the past 10 years, he has lived in Milwaukee. Paplham spent the majority of his professional career holding various sales jobs and traveling to trade shows. He has been involved in local politics for decades. He tried running for West Allis Mayor and Milwaukee County Executive but lost both times. Joel Paplham

Micheal Sampson, Entrepreneur

Michael Sampson

Michael Sampson grew up in the towns of Sullivan and Palmyra. He left Wisconsin for several years, but moved back to Milwaukee in 2008. Sampson is a career businessman and entrepreneur. He helped create the Shamrock Shuffle, Cream Puff 5K, Milwaukee Oktoberfest, and Milwaukee WingFest. In addition to these events he helped open businesses like Brunch, 1983 Arcade bar, Matador, Revel bar, and The Hive Co-working space. Michael For Milwaukee

City Attorney Tearman Spencer

City of Milwaukee

City Attorney Tearman Spencer was born in Milwaukee. He was an engineer for the beginning of his career before getting a law degree and returning home to Milwaukee. Spencer practices real estate and business law. He was elected city attorney in 2020. He is the first African American to hold the title of Milwaukee city attorney. Spencer For Milwaukee

State Senator Lena Taylor

Lena Taylor

State Senator Lena Taylor was born and raised in Milwaukee. She was a public defender for several years before opening her own private law practice in Milwaukee. In 2003, she was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly. In 2004, she began her tenure as a state senator serving the areas of Shorewood, Wauwatosa, Glendale, and Milwaukee. She ran for county executive in 2008 and Milwaukee mayor in 2020, but lost each race. She was a 2022 candidate for lieutenant governor of Wisconsin. Lena Taylor for Milwaukee Mayor

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip