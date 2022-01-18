Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ballot order decided for Milwaukee Mayor candidates

items.[0].image.alt
Ryan Whittaker/ TMJ4 News
Downtown Milwaukee
Posted at 9:21 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 22:21:19-05

MILWAUKEE — The candidate names and ballot positions have been finalized for the Milwaukee Mayoral primary election next month.

On Monday, the Milwaukee Board of Election Commissioners met to finalize any remaining issues and decide the order of candidates.

One of the candidates Ieshuh Griffin, had challenged signatures gathered by Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson and State Senator Lena Taylor.

Ultimately the Elections Commissioners dismissed Griffin’s complaints citing a lack of evidence.

In a moment that reminds you democracy is both simple and complex at the same time, the names of the candidates were drawn on small pieces of paper from canisters to determine their order on the ballot.

The names will appear in the following order: Former Alderman Bob Donovan, Ieshuh Griffin, Michael Sampson, State Senator Lena Taylor, Sheriff Earnell Lucas, Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, and Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

The Primary Election for the Mayor of Milwaukee will be held on Feb. 15th, followed by the special spring election on April 5th.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku