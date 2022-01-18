Ballot order decided for Milwaukee Mayor candidates

MILWAUKEE — The candidate names and ballot positions have been finalized for the Milwaukee Mayoral primary election next month.

On Monday, the Milwaukee Board of Election Commissioners met to finalize any remaining issues and decide the order of candidates.

One of the candidates Ieshuh Griffin, had challenged signatures gathered by Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson and State Senator Lena Taylor.

Ultimately the Elections Commissioners dismissed Griffin’s complaints citing a lack of evidence.

By random drawing the Milwaukee Elections Commission has decided the order in which candidates for Mayor will appear on the ballot. They are:

1- Bob Donovan

2- Ieshuh Griffin

3- Michael Sampson

4- Lena Taylor

5- Earnell Lucas

6- Marina Dimitrijevic

7- Cavalier Johnson@tmj4 pic.twitter.com/5v0vr1YHEr — Tom Durian (@TMJ4Tom) January 18, 2022

In a moment that reminds you democracy is both simple and complex at the same time, the names of the candidates were drawn on small pieces of paper from canisters to determine their order on the ballot.

The Primary Election for the Mayor of Milwaukee will be held on Feb. 15th, followed by the special spring election on April 5th.

