Weekly grocery price comparison shows good deals on ground beef, chicken breast in Ozaukee County

GRAFTON, Wis. — TMJ4's weekly Price Tracker expanded into Ozaukee County this week, revealing how grocery costs can vary significantly even between locations of the same store chain in southeastern Wisconsin.

TMJ4 compared prices between ALDI locations in Grafton and Kenosha, finding mixed results across basic grocery items. The biggest savings appeared in the meat section, where ground beef and chicken breast cost about $1 less in Ozaukee County compared to Kenosha.

However, other staples showed the opposite trend. Milk cost $2.87 in Grafton, about 40 cents more expensive than the Kenosha location. White bread was 15 to 16 cents cheaper in Grafton at $1.39, while Honey Nut Oat Cereal was also less expensive at $2.85 compared to over $3 in Kenosha.

Ground beef prices varied by type at the Grafton location. The 73% lean ground beef cost $4.29, while regular ground beef was $5.39, more in line with area pricing trends.

Local shoppers expressed satisfaction with ALDI's overall value proposition. Roger Ross, a lifelong Cedarburg resident, praised both the prices and quality.

"Well, they have the best prices, and... the quality is pretty good," Ross said.

Shelli Milbrath, visiting from Sheboygan, noted that basic items like milk, bread, eggs and meat remained reasonably priced compared to brand-name alternatives.

"Those were about the same. Again, brand-name stuff is through the roof," Milbrath said.

