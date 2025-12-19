‘We should remember their names’: Local educator shares how Australia Hanukkah attack hits close to home

MEQUON, Wis. — The Jewish community in Ozaukee County is taking time to come together in remembrance and resilience following a tragic terrorist attack in Australia last weekend.

Local educator shares how Australia Hanukkah attack hits close to home

On Dec. 14, two shooters killed 15 people during a Hanukkah celebration, sending shock waves across the world and deeply impacting Jewish communities in Australia and beyond.

Mushka Lisker is an adult educator at the Peltz Center for Jewish Life in Mequon.

For her, the tragedy is deeply personal. She knew three of the victims killed in the attack, including two rabbis — Rabbi Eli Schlanger and Rabbi Yaakov Levitan. Her family was especially close with Reuven Morrison, one of the victims later recognized as a hero for his actions during the shooting.

“We should just remember their names, think of their families, pray for them and, most of all, do something good in their merit, in their honor,” said Lisker.

The horror from the terrorist attack has reverberated worldwide, including in Wisconsin.

“I was up the entire night just watching the news come in, unfold in real time. Just completely shocked and numb at first, like utter disbelief,” said Lisker.

Lisker was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, and moved to the Milwaukee area six years ago. In the days following the attack, she has spent much of her time in constant communication with family and friends back home as she mourns the loss of people she knew personally.

“We call people who die for the sake of heaven — instead of calling them victims, the deceased or the murdered — we say they're the holy ones. In Hebrew, it's called kedoshim,” said Lisker.

Among the victims was Reuven Morrison, whom Lisker says lived around the corner from her parents in Australia. Morrison was known for throwing a brick at one of the shooters in an effort to stop the attack.

“I want the world to know that he was a hero, and he got up and he charged the terrorist, looking him straight in the eye,” said Lisker.

Morrison was a dear family friend of Lisker’s and even attended her wedding. Below is a photo of her father and Morrison on the right.

“He was such a cute little man, always with a smile. Always brought cheesecake for Sabbath morning in the synagogue. My siblings are all reminiscing, and it's just a loss beyond belief,” said Lisker.

Lisker says the past week has been one of mourning, but also of unity as the community has gathered for public menorah lightings to honor those killed and to support one another.

“Reach out to people in your life, do good for others, and we have to be the hands and feet of those who cannot live and do things anymore,” said Lisker.

The mass shooting occurred on the first day of Hanukkah, a time traditionally centered on light, togetherness and joy. Lisker says she does not want the tragedy to overshadow the meaning of the holiday, even as the community mourns.

“Even though our hearts are broken, they can never crush our soul or our spirit. So we cry, but we also light, and we try to spread that joy. And the dichotomy of holding joy and sorrow as Jewish people is not a new feeling for us,” said Lisker.

Despite the grief, she says Hanukkah events are continuing across the area, and the menorah is still being lit.

The Peltz Center for Jewish Life is hosting a full Hanukkah celebration called “Chanukah in the Village” starting Sunday at 4 p.m. There are also nightly menorah lightings in Whitefish Bay through the Milwaukee Jewish Federation.

