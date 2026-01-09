Waubeka residents hopeful for mill cleanup after county gets grant to study remediation

WAUBEKA, Wis. — Ozaukee County received a grant to study brownfield remediation for two dilapidated properties in Waubeka, moving closer to a solution for the crumbling structures that have raised safety concerns.

The grant, officially reviewed by a county committee Thursday morning, will help officials study cleanup options for the old mill and button factory located in the small unincorporated community a few miles west of Fredonia along the Milwaukee River.

"We're hopeful we can work with the county on finally remediating these properties," Fredonia Town Clerk Chris Jenkins said. "The building either collapsing into the road or, even worse, into the river, that's the immediate concern."

The mill did partially collapse last year, with debris temporarily blocking part of Mill Street. The structures currently sit empty and unused, deteriorating from the inside and still blocked off by fencing.

The Fredonia Town Board last year approved starting an eminent domain claim, but no formal claim has been filed. Officials from the town, county and property owner continue working on a solution.

Jenkins says the county has floated creating a park on the site.

Lee Heimerl, who has lived in the area for 74 years, remembers when the mill was operational.

"Chocolate milk, we got there. You could get pumpkins," Heimerl said. "[Now there's] really nothing left of it. [It's] pretty much an eyesore and rotted out," Heimerl said.

Property owner Charles Sheridan said he would have rehabilitated the buildings long ago into a restaurant, hotel or kayaking business, but couldn't get building permits approved due to the properties being located in a floodplain.

Sheridan tells TMJ4 he's agreeable to the best option, either selling the properties or improving them if allowed to.

Multiple neighbors expressed sympathy for Sheridan's efforts to save the buildings despite facing regulatory challenges.

