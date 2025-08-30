Volunteers restore historic gravestones as part of Ozaukee cemetery preservation effort

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Volunteers in Ozaukee County are working to preserve local history by cleaning and restoring weathered gravestones at Old St. Mary's Cemetery in Port Washington.

Of the 300-plus graves in Old St. Mary's, Mike Keller and his wife, Elizabeth, chose to start with one that holds special meaning. The grave belongs to Elmer and Joan Adam, one of the most recent and final burials in this historic cemetery.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News The front of Old St. Mary's Cemetery in Port Washington, Wis.

"He had a great sense of humor. He was very community oriented... He spent a lot of time volunteering with the local police department," Keller said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Mike Keller

Many of the graves, particularly those dating to the 19th century, lack family members or caretakers to maintain them.

"If we can do a little bit to bring some of that sense and feeling back, I think it's a great thing," Keller said.

The restoration work involves using specialized chemicals to wash away decades of dirt, moss and discoloration from the weathered stones.

Courtesy of Mike Keller A gravestone in Old St. Mary's cemetery before and after restoration

Local historian and tour guide Kevin Wester has been organizing volunteers from local churches to conduct similar cleanups countywide. For Wester, the work represents a personal connection to the past.

"My ancestors, if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be here today," Wester said. "They made a lot of sacrifices for me to have the life I have. I kind of owe it to them to show some respect."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Kevin Wester

The restoration project at St. Mary's will require several weekends to complete all the graves.

"These were poor farmers, and they built these magnificent churches... That was their legacy. What is our legacy going to be? And to me, that's historical preservation," Wester said.

The group is still looking for volunteers in the future. Contact Alex at alex.gaul@tmj4.com if you want to be put in touch.

