GRAFTON, Wis. — The 9-month-old Ozaukee Central Fire Department is facing a budget impasse after the Town of Grafton voted down the proposed budget increase.

The consolidated department has served both the towns and villages of Grafton and Saukville since the beginning of the year. The department requires approval from all four entities to pass its annual budget.

Watch: Village, Town of Grafton residents divided as Town rejects fire department budget increase

Village, Town of Grafton residents divided as Town rejects fire department budget

The Town of Grafton recently rejected the proposal, citing a lack of flexibility in the budget to afford the proposed, roughly 17% increase, about $135,000, according to Town Chairman Lester Bartel.

"The town was asked to put in too much," town resident Ruth Roblee said. "We're out in the town, so we don't have fire hydrants and things, so we rely on the departments."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Ruth Roblee

Village resident Melissa Braaten-Krueger opposed the consolidation from the beginning.

"It seemed like it was creating extra cost, and of course, like every small decision, it seemed like it got very political," Braaten-Krueger said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Melissa Braaten-Krueger

If no budget is approved, the department will operate on this year's budget, which Chief William Rice says includes already-used ARPA funds.

While Rice says it is premature to discuss how the budget impasse might affect response times, which leaders say have improved since the merger, the most likely impact would be the inability to fill currently vacant positions, contributing to understaffing issues.

Both the fire board and the town expect a deal to be worked out in time, even if compromises are needed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip