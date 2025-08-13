Village of Grafton completes construction on new traffic signal at increasingly busy intersection

GRAFTON, Wis. — Residents near an increasingly busy intersection in Grafton will soon see relief from long wait times and dangerous turns as the village installs a new traffic signal.

For years, residents in nearby homes and new apartment complexes have struggled with getting through the intersection at Falls Road and Port Washington Road. Over time, increasing traffic has made it more difficult to turn from Falls Road onto Port Washington Road.

"You could sit there for minutes," said Cathy Roach, who visits the area weekly to see her grandchildred. "Turning on Falls Road, that's always been an issue... Some people would chance it, and take that left... You know, cut off people."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Cathy Roach (left) takes a walk around the neighborhood with family. Cathy visits her family in Grafton weekly to see her grandchildren.

The traffic congestion is largely a result of new developments in the area. First came residential neighborhoods, followed by two different apartment developments, gradually transforming what was once a quiet corner into a busy thoroughfare.

"It's a main arterial in Grafton and also a County highway," said Jessica Wolff, who recently became the interim village administrator.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Jessica Wolff

The village has just completed construction on the new traffic signal, and Wolff expects it to be turned on in September, pending inspection and testing.

"The traffic signal will allow dedicated left turn lanes, which will help the eastbound and westbound traffic movement to be much safer," Wolff said.

The village is covering most of the $400,000 cost, with some funding coming from the Town of Grafton and county.

"Having the light there is a great idea because it's going to save somebody from an accident," Roach said.

