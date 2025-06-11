'Very lucky': New falcon chicks born in Port Washington after avian flu tragedy

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A stroke of luck brought new life to the Port Washington Generating Station after avian flu claimed the lives of two resident peregrine falcons earlier this year.

Four new falcon chicks got named and banded at the We Energies facility Monday morning. Their names are Brinn, Beasley, Maya and Scout.

Two of the four chicks, Brinn and Beasley, are named in honor of the two falcons who previously nested here and passed away earlier this year from avian flu.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Brinn, Beasley, Maya and Scout are the newest peregrine falcon chicks at the Port Washington generating station. Their parents found the nest shortly after the previous pair nesting here passed due to the avian flu.

We Energies falcon manager Greg Septon has been working to restore the state's peregrine falcon population for nearly 40 years.

Septon says they were pleasantly surprised that a new pair of falcons found the nest so soon. They were worried that there would be no new chicks born in Port Washington this year.

"We were very lucky because oftentimes, when both adults are lost at a site, that whole sight has to be recolonized," Septon said.

The successful nesting is part of a decades-long program to stabilize Wisconsin's peregrine falcon population. Tall power plant buildings are popular sites for these artificial nests since they closely mimic the falcons natural cliffside habitats.

