MEQUON, Wis. — Months of construction headaches for drivers and pedestrians along Mequon Road are nearing an end as workers test signals at a growing intersection near the Ozaukee Interurban Trail.

TMJ4 News observed what appeared to be testing of the railroad signals in question Wednesday morning just East of the intersection of Mequon Road and Weston Drive. Traffic signals were installed at this intersection months ago but, as of Wednesday, were still flashing red and yellow.

Mequon mayor Andrew Nerbun confirmed that the needed parts have arrived and work will soon be completed by a railroad contractor. Although, there is no definitive date where the lights will be turned on for good.

There have been months in delays in getting the lights synced up with the nearby railroad crossing.

Isaac Hou runs daily along the Ozaukee Interurban Trail and noticed the work going on.

"Red lights came on, and I thought that was pretty noticeable," local runner Isaac Hou said. "It can be very precarious (to cross here as a pedestrian.)"

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Isaac Hou

For cyclists like Jeff Stowell, the intersection has presented ongoing challenges during the construction period.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Jeff Stowell

"Crossing Mequon [Road] is always a challenge," Stowell said. "[In a car], coming out of the public market can be a challenge, just because of the stoplights and trying to turn left... I think, when they get it fixed, it should be nice."

Watch: Traffic relief coming to busy Mequon Road intersection as signals set to go online

Traffic relief coming to busy Mequon Road intersection as signals set to go online

The infrastructure improvements stem from several new commercial and residential developments near the Interurban Trail.

TMJ4 News spoke to residents earlier this Summer, when a second construction project commenced in the area. WisDOT is currently working to complete road resurfacing just west of the public market along Mequon Road. Those repairs are scheduled for completion later this year.

The Mequon Road resurfacing project is on schedule to be wrapped up later this fall. Traffic signal installation will make up most of the work towards the end. The project is currently looking to reopen some lanes to through traffic in early/mid-September, pending weather. ~ WisDOT spokesperson

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip