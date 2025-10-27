Town of Grafton woman recovering after domestic violence shooting as community raises thousands

TOWN OF GRAFTON, Wis. — A Grafton woman is in stable condition after being shot in what police are calling a domestic violence incident, while the community has rallied to support her recovery by raising more than $10,000 in just two days.

Shirley Aliaga, a mother of two, was shot Friday at a home along County Highway C in the Town of Grafton, according to a GoFundMe page set up by a close friend.

Police took a 53-year-old man into custody for firing shots after officers arrived at the scene. Both the suspect and victim lived at the residence, and court documents show a woman by the same name filed for divorce the same day.

A GoFundMe page started by Aliaga's college friend continues to grow by the thousands as the community shows its support for her long road to recovery.

TMJ4 spoke with Barb Fischer from local domestic violence shelter Advocates of Ozaukee, who offered advice to those in similar situations.

"When someone is getting ready to leave a domestic violence situation, it's the most dangerous time for them," Fischer said. "[People] really need to have a conversation with a neighbor, a professional, someone to help them have a safety plan."

"It's really good to see that people are coming up and stepping forward, the community is stepping forward to help her," Fischer said.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is pursuing charges of attempted first-degree homicide and first-degree reckless endangering safety against the suspect. The charges have been forwarded to the Ozaukee County District Attorney's Office, where they are currently pending.

