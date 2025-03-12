Thiensville residents voice mixed opinions on backyard chicken ordinance

THIENSVILLE, Wis. — A proposal to allow Thiensville residents to keep chickens in their backyards will advance to a final vote by the village board, despite a rebuke from the Planning Commission.

The Thiensville Planning Commission voted 4-3 Tuesday night to recommend against changing the village's zoning codes to allow chickens. Ultimately, the village board will have the final say at its April meeting.

The proposed ordinance sets a number of rules for people who want to keep chickens. For example, residents have to apply for a permit and renew it each year. Residents are limited to four hens and zero roosters. The chickens have to be kept in a coop, and the coop cannot be too close to nearby homes.

Ashlyn Marshall has lived in Thiensville for three years. She says the change would be welcomed, especially as egg prices rise.

“I was just at the store on Sunday, and they were like $6.30,” Marshall said. “It would be more expensive at first than buying a carton of eggs, but I think in the long term, you could save money.”

Other residents say the ordinance isn't worth the risk. Todd and Tracy Switzer oppose the proposal, arguing there is too little space for most residents to keep chickens and that they could attract unwanted visitors like coyotes and spread bird flu.

“The population or average size here is too small for it," Todd Switzer said. "I have friends in River Hills and other places where they have more acreage, which I think is okay, but I don’t want chickens in my backyard.”

Tuesday's vote was the second taken by the Planning Commission. February's vote was deadlocked at 3-3. Per village ordinance, the Planning Commission had to give a recommendation before the ordinance could be acted on.

Other villages in Wisconsin have already approved backyard chickens. That includes the neighboring City of Mequon, which encircles Thiensville. Other residents in Brookfield have advocated for a statewide bill to allow backyard chickens.

