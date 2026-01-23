Thiensville couple joins gym to build strength, inspires others to do the same

THIENSVILLE, Wis. — When the weather keeps you indoors or you can't make it to the gym, fitness doesn't have to take a back seat. A Milwaukee-area personal trainer is sharing simple ways to stay active from the comfort of your home.

Tyler, a personal trainer at Milwaukee Personal Training in Thiensville, suggests using everyday household items to maintain your fitness routine.

Kidd O'Shea

"Just grab whatever you can find — some bean cans — get downstairs or wherever you want, and just move some weights, do some bicep curls, do some side lateral raises, do some reverse lunges, some body-weight squats, pushups, that type of thing," Tyler said. "Maybe call your trainer if you have one, ask him what they would want you to do."

The advice comes as many people look for alternatives to traditional gym workouts, especially during challenging weather conditions or busy schedules.

Dennis and Margy Cahill, who live nearby and have been working with Tyler for about six months, shared their experience with personal training and its benefits.

Margy initially had concerns about starting weight training but found the guidance invaluable.

"I was nervous about the equipment. I didn't know anything about how to use things, and Tyler's really good about showing you exactly what muscles you're using and how to use the equipment correctly," Margy said.

Her goal was straightforward: "I just wanted to get stronger and be more agile in my everyday life."

Dennis, who plays hockey in a league in Ozaukee County, has noticed significant improvements in his athletic performance.

"It's like Margy said, the strength, and especially in my legs, you know, for hockey and skiing, that's been really helpful for me," Dennis said.

The accountability factor

For those considering personal training, Dennis emphasized one key benefit beyond the physical workout itself.

"Get one. It, in addition to the actual session, kind of creates some accountability — you know, you've got to show up," Dennis said.

The Cahills demonstrated their commitment by showing up for their workout session even on a cold morning, proving that consistency pays off in fitness goals.

