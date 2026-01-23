Thiensville personal trainer shares expert tips for working out during frigid weather

THIENSVILLE, Wis. — Despite brutal winter temperatures gripping the area Friday morning, fitness enthusiasts don't have to abandon their workout routines.

Local personal trainer Tyler Schuette, from Milwaukee Personal Training in Thiensville, is sharing tips on how to stay active indoors when it's too dangerous to venture outside.

"Well, I would say that you just gotta stay consistent. When you don't wanna do it, that's where you gotta kinda just sit back and maybe call someone like me and say, 'You know, I'm gonna keep you going. Let's just get up and get moving,'" Tyler said.

Tyler recommends simple at-home equipment for effective indoor workouts. Resistance bands and TRX suspension trainers can provide comprehensive exercise options when combined with basic bodyweight movements.

"Some of the things I would do from home would be stuff with simple tools like this. Like, we've got our bands. If you can have a TRX suspension trainer, that would be a really good tool that I would recommend," Tyler said. "We can do a lot of exercises — because, of course, we can do our sit-ups, our push-ups, lunges, reverse lunges, that type of stuff."

He went on to explain that resistance bands offer versatility for targeting different muscle groups.

For shoulder warm-ups, simple overhead movements activate the medial deltoids and upper traps. When placed around the ankles, bands enable lateral movements that target the gluteus medius, gluteus minimus and piriformis muscles, as well as "monster walks" that engage hip flexors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

