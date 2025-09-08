Teachers excited for new fifth grade wing at Grafton middle school, addressing district's growing enrollment

GRAFTON, Wis. — A middle school in Grafton has completed an $11.4 million renovation project that includes a new fifth-grade wing with eight classrooms, addressing overcrowding issues due to growing enrollment.

As of this Fall, Grafton fifth graders are now attending classes at John Long Middle School. In addition to the new wing, the school's students now have access to a renovated cafeteria, new science labs and expanded special education spaces.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News The new fifth grade wing at John Long Middle School in Grafton, Wis.

Adan Burgos is both a fifth-grade teacher and a district parent. He is teaching math and science in the school's new wing, which will help alleviate overcrowding issues at the district's two elementary schools, Woodview and Kennedy.

"It was definitely overcrowded," Burgos said. "We had closets being used as classrooms and teachers' spaces... Now that we have fifth graders at the middle school, they have so many more opportunities when it comes to clubs (and) extracurricular activities."

The renovation, approved by voters in 2024, is partly a response to population growth in the area. Ozaukee County has grown by 13 percent since the turn of the century.

Principal Chris Weiss said the renovations align the school's facilities with its educational mission.

"The way that we can get better is by meeting every student where they are at," Weiss said. "This might not be the end (of the enrollment growth). And we have to do a really great job of putting our facilities on par with the education we are providing."

The renovation addresses a broader trend of development in Ozaukee County, as the area continues to attract new residents.

For parents like Burgos, whose children attend Grafton schools, the investment represents a commitment to future generations of students, including his own.

"It's also nice to know when I have kids coming through this district, they're going to get the best education," Burgos said. "Facilities are a great thing, but the most important thing is those teachers in the classroom."

