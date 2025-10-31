Staff at Saukville area nature center excited to share visitor center renovations with public

TOWN OF SAUKVILLE, Wis. — SAUKVILLE, Wis. — A nearly $3 million renovation at Riveredge Nature Center in the Town of Saukville is nearly complete, with the facility set to celebrate its grand reopening next week.

The Center will host a Grand Reopening on November 5. The renovations make the building handicap accessible, refresh the lobby space and add new lab classrooms for field trips.

"We are going to be able to now welcome people who have mobility challenges," said Sharon Cross, director of development at Riveredge Nature Center.

The nature center serves the public, but if you visit on any given weekday, you are likely to come across dozens of schoolchildren on field trips, walking the miles of trails.

"I just like the outdoors," Port Washington fifth grader Griffin said. "It's a really good place, especially how they're building this."

The improvements come as development continues to be a hot topic elsewhere in Ozaukee County. Riveredge has started hosting community conversations aimed at addressing these issues with verified data while maintaining its educational mission.

"When we make decisions about development, it's really important to know the actual impact," executive director John Rakowski said. "It's really important to consider balance. There's a finite amount of natural resources that we all want to steward and make sure are here for future generations."

