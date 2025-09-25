Son of WWII POW and former police officer lead $60,000 effort to restore Port Washington's Veterans Memorial

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Port Washington has started renovations on its unique veterans memorial, a 1:1 replica of Wisconsin's state pillar from the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The memorial at Coal Dock Park holds special significance for resident Tom Demler, whose father, Joe Demler, was an Army veteran who served in World War II and was a prisoner of war.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Tom Demler

Joe Demler was the subject of a famous photograph taken after his liberation from a POW camp, when he weighed about 70 pounds.

"[I] just reflect on what it means to me, and what he did and what they all did," Tom Demler said.

Joe was instrumental in bringing the pillar to Port Washington more than a decade ago and was involved with the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight program.

The Demler family asked their friend, former Port Washington police officer Mike Keller, to help preserve the memorial after it fell into disrepair due to harsh lakefront weather.

"It's fallen into disrepair due to the environment out here," Keller said. "There was a lot of water damage from standing water and improper drainage."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Mike Keller

Keller led efforts to raise $60,000 for the project, double the original goal of $30,000. The money was donated to the city, whose contractors began repairs this week.

The renovation includes repairing faded bricks around the pillar, adding new lighting and improving the structure's drainage system. In honor of their donations, dozens more new bricks will be added with the names of local veterans.

"I think Port Washington can be proud to have something like this," Demler said.

A re-dedication ceremony is scheduled for November. The excess funds will cover maintenance costs for years to come.

