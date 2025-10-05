PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — The Van-Ells-Schanen American Legion Post 82 in Port Washington is raising funds to repair the deteriorating roof on their headquarters, which has been damaged by falling tree branches and years of wear.

The post has already raised about $25,000 toward their almost $60,000 goal for the project. Commander Ryan Lanser said donations have, so far, come from across Wisconsin, including Door County, Madison and South Milwaukee.

"I wanted to make sure I leave a lasting imprint, that we're heading in the right direction," Lanser said.

The post hosted an Oktoberfest Saturday to help get them closer to their goal. The event comes during a busy weekend in Port Washington, which is also hosting the annual Fall street festival downtown in addition to the Walk to End Alzheimer's at Upper Lake Park.

WATCH: Raising the roof; Port Washington Post 82 hosts Oktoberfest to fund building repairs

Raising the roof; Port Washington Post 82 hosts Oktoberfest to fund building repairs

John Jacque, a retired Navy engineer who handles maintenance at the Legion post, explained the urgency of the roof repairs. He says the current patches on the roof are only temporary solutions.

"We had a bunch of ash trees on the side here that died off. When the wind came through, it knocked them off to our roof here," Jacque said.

The historic Legion hall, like many buildings in Port Washington, has served the community for decades, and it's bar is currently open to the public on weekends.

You can find info on donating to the nonprofit here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip