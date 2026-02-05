Port Washington neighbors give lukewarm reception to mayoral recall petition

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Construction is well underway on a controversial data center in Port Washington, Wisconsin, even as a neighbor group races against time to collect signatures for a mayoral recall and multiple lawsuits challenge the project.

Great Lakes Neighbors United is working to collect 1,600 signatures from city residents by around Valentine's Day weekend to recall Mayor Ted Neitzke. The group launched the effort in mid-December and said on Facebook in January that it had 800, roughly half of the requirement.

The same group is fighting the legality of the large Tax Incremental District approved for the project's infrastructure and wants to give neighbors a say in approving future TIDs.

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce recently filed its own lawsuit to stop a planned April referendum on future TID approvals.

The web of legal challenges come as a new Marquette Law School poll shows that while most people don't know about data center construction, those who do worry about the potential financial impact. According to the survey, 62% believe the costs outweigh the benefits.

Jerry Barbian, a property owner who lived in Port Washington for more than a decade, said he believes the costs outweigh the benefits for residents.

"I would say for the residents, the benefits do not outweigh the costs," Barbian said.

Barbian still owns property in the area, and despite the ongoing efforts, Barbian is skeptical about their ultimate impact.

"I don't think, in the end, it will really mean anything because everything else is going forward," Barbian said.

Barb Wooten, who lives close to where the data center is being built, shares similar sentiments about the project's momentum.

"It's a done deal. Obviously, they are ripping up the earth," Wooten said.

Despite her reservations about the project, Wooten said she is lukewarm on the recall attempt.

"I've met the man, and he seems sincere," Wooten said.

Barbian believes the developers should have taken full financial responsibility from the start.

"I think they should have just paid their way fully from the beginning," Barbian said.

Great Lakes Neighbors United didn't immediately respond to a request for an update on their signature collection efforts.

