Port Washington man finds healing in bible study group two decades after motorcycle crash left him paralyzed

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A Port Washington man who was paralyzed from the chest down in a motorcycle crash nearly two decades ago has found healing and community through an unlikely source: a bible study group that has become like a second home.

Patrick Schmitt was in his early 20s when a nearly fatal motorcycle accident changed his life forever. He spent 45 days in a coma, waking up to discover he had almost died. The crash left him paralyzed from the chest down.

"The mental struggles you deal with just not being able to do the things you want to do, and not having the life you envisioned for yourself," Schmitt said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Patrick Schmitt

Nearly 20 years later, Schmitt has found solace in a bible study group in nearby Grafton. He found the group through a connection with local nonprofit Mel's Charities. The group has, for months, provided him with the community and support he was searching for.

"You're lost. You're trying to find yourself. You're trying to find something," Schmitt said. "A weight was lifted off of me just having all the guys welcome me."

The group brings together people across generations, creating lifelong friendships and memories. For Schmitt, it represents something much deeper than weekly meetings.

"There are people that are always going to be here for you who have an open door," Schmitt said. "The biggest thing is don't be afraid to reach out."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



