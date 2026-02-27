Players flock to Ozaukee ice rinks, inspired by USA successes at Winter Olympics

MEQUON, Wis. — The Winter Olympics may be over, but their impact is being felt at local ice rinks.

At the Ozaukee Ice Center in Mequon, General Manager Chris Donovan has experienced several Olympic cycles at the center. He says the facility is experiencing a bigger boost than usual following this year's Games.

"We always see a boost around Olympic time. This year, even a bigger boost because of how good the Olympics were for all ice space sports," Donovan said. "Once people get on the ice, they love it."

Save for the Pettit National Ice Center, the OIC is the largest facility in the area, featuring two NHL-sized ice sheets. On weekends, it's rare to see either rink empty, with kids and adults inspired by Olympic stars like Alysa Liu, Jack Hughes, and Megan Keller.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Chris Donovan

The center hosts hockey programs, figure skating groups, and learn-to-skate classes for participants ranging from toddlers to adults. Learn-to-skate sessions are already at capacity for March, according to Donovan.

The Olympic excitement is also resonating with recreational players. Elissa Elser of Thiensville plays pick-up hockey at the center weekly alongside a small group of women who are also working to grow the sport they love.

"My husband and my two daughters play, so I thought if you can't beat 'em, join 'em," Elser said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Elissa Elser

Elser was in Florida when U.S. women's hockey player Megan Keller scored the golden goal during the Olympics.

"We all watched it together, and there were high-fives and screaming," Elser said.

The group volunteers to staff women's hockey teaching clinics at the center. Those clinics often fill up in less than a week, accoring to the group's resident Canadian turned Cedarburger Robin Bilsborough.

"As soon as you see it, and want to be involved, we've got a spot for you to be involved," Bilsborough said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Robin Bilsborough

The post-Olympics surge is being felt across all age groups and skill levels, and the center is working to meet the growing demand for boys, girls, and adults looking to try ice sports for the first time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

