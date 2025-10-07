Patrons of Mequon fitness studio connect to Brewers' playoff run through unique workout equipment

MEQUON, Wis. — Patrons of a Mequon fitness studio are connecting to the Milwaukee Brewers' historic playoff run through a relatively unknown piece of workout equipment – the same water-filled training tanks used by pitcher Jacob Misiorowski.

Form and Fitness Personal Training Studio in Mequon has been using the "Tidal Tank" for years as a newer form of strength training, but the equipment gained widespread attention in July when Misiorowski was spotted warming up with one in the Brewers bullpen.

"I got like 10 messages from clients, and videos of 'The Miz' using it in the bullpen. I'm like 'Oh yeah, we use the same thing,'" studio co-owner Jeff Metzger said.

Metzger said the studio has been incorporating the equipment into their training programs as a safe and effective workout method.

"That water moves chaotically and unpredictably, every rep is truly unique," Metzger said. "It targets muscles in ways you can't with a barbell or dumbbell."

The connection to the Brewers has resonated with clients. Nick Klein is a former Concordia University baseball player who now works as both a client and trainer at the studio.

"It's consumed me. I was almost there for (the Brewers') 97th win," Klein said. "The professionals use them. And now we people who are everyday athletes or regular people are using them — I'm rooting for them!"

"We have people here literally every decade. 90s, 80s, 70s, all the way down to teenagers (that use the equipment)," Metzger said. "In a way, it's kind of validated having these things here."

