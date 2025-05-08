GRAFTON, Wis. — Every few months, a group of Ozaukee women meet at a local brewery to give away thousands of dollars.

Ten years ago, locals founded the Ozaukee County chapter of the 100+ Women Who Care organization. Over the last decade or so, they’ve given hundreds of thousands to nonprofits and people in need across Ozaukee County.

Courtesy of 100+ Women Who Care - Ozaukee County Chapter Members of 100+ Women Who Care's Ozaukee County chapter present a check to local charity Blossom IDD.

Members commit to donating up to $100 every three months, and then the members meet to vote on three finalists. The winning charity gets a check for several thousand dollars.

Ozaukee philanthropy group celebrates a decade supporting local charities

Maureen Baumann has been a member since the Ozaukee chapter’s founding. She said it’s a unique and fulfilling way to give back directly to her community.

"We're a small county, so we do what we can, and I think we do pretty well,” Baumann said. "I like giving back, and it's one of the local places you can do that."

One recent organization to receive a check is Just Listen. In March, TMJ4 spoke to founder Tina Perry about how her charity helps families battling substance abuse.

Through the donation they received, Just Listen was able to expand their programming, adding things like cooking classes and a retreat.

"This was a perfect place to be part of,” Perry said. “I am honored. I am thankful. I am grateful."

Perry was so moved that she joined the group herself, committing to helping more charities like hers in the future.

The Ozaukee County Chapter of 100+ Women Who Care meets every three months, usually at the Water Street Brewery in Grafton.



