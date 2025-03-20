Charity organizers find a home at Ozaukee Nonprofit Center

GRAFTON, Wis. — A warehouse in Grafton has become the epicenter for charities in Ozaukee County.

For nearly three decades, the team at the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center (ONC) has been helping local charities find their footing, while helping thousands along the way.

Charities that join the Center pay a nominal rent each month, and in exchange, they get access to a variety of services, including finance help, support groups and even basic office equipment and supplies.

The Center’s new CEO Carissa Barnes says it’s both about reducing startup costs for local nonprofits and helping people in need.

"We want our agency's dollars to go directly to their clients and their services, not operations,” Barnes said. "Most nonprofits start out of their house...You get to a point where you need to get out of your house, and you need a professional setting."

The Center currently partners with 31 local charities. Its existence is somewhat of a rarity for a county the size of Ozaukee. Similar organizations usually exist in big cities, according to Barnes.

The ONC’s newest member as of December 2024 is Just Listen. Founder Tina Perry is a mom of four who has been running this charity for close to 14 years.

Her daughter Angelina battled against substance abuse in her life and passed away in 2021. Now, Perry is running the charity in her honor to help families going through similar situations.

"We want to be out there for people to see we are here to help,” Perry said. "I'm right there with these people. I know change is possible."

Perry served as Ms. Wisconsin Galaxy and is a Recovery Coach and Peer Support Specialist.

