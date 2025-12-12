Ozaukee deputy honored for saving child's life by pulling squad car into oncoming traffic

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — An Ozaukee County sheriff's deputy is being praised for his split-second decision to risk his own life to save a young child who darted into oncoming traffic on a state highway on a morning in mid-August.

Dashcam video from the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office captured Corporal Tim Whalen's quick thinking as he turned on his emergency lights and pulled his patrol car across Wisconsin State Highway 32 to block oncoming Southbound traffic from hitting the child who had run into the roadway.

Luckily, the oncoming vehicles were able to stop in time, and there was no crash of any kind.

"My heart drops," Whalen said. "You see something. You gotta take action. You don't really have time to think. I'd rather have myself get struck by those vehicles over a possible loss of life."

Courtesy of the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office Corporal Tim Whalen receives the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office Life Saving Award from Sheriff Christy Knowles.

Before the close call, the dashcam video also shows Whalen slam on his own car's brakes to stop his own vehicle from hitting the child.

Footage shows the child suddenly appearing in the middle of the highway as cars approach at highway speeds.

The incident serves as a reminder about child safety and the importance of attentive driving. Whalen emphasized the need for parents to use safety measures and educate children about dangerous areas.

"There's countless child safety locks," Whalen said. "Walking the property with them. Letting them know, this is where we can go. This is where we can't go."

Whalen also stressed the importance of drivers staying focused on the road rather than being distracted by devices in their vehicles.

"There are so many gadgets in the car people are messing with," Whalen said. "The vehicles I pulled in front of were paying attention to the road."

Corporal Whalen has since been honored by the sheriff's department for his heroic actions. He successfully escorted the child back to his family after the incident in Port Washington.

