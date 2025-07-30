Ozaukee County charities conduct biannual homeless count to secure federal funding

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Charities in Ozaukee County recently completed their twice-yearly 'Point in Time' count, a federal requirement that helps secure vital resources for the area's homeless population.

The count, mandated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), requires counties to take a census of people experiencing homelessness in their area.

This Summer's count in Ozaukee County tallied about 40 people, across the area's shelters and people living out of their cars. The count will help in HUD's calculations for grants and aid.

The count is usually tallied in the middle of the night. TMJ4 drove along with Family Promise's Joana Hemschemeyer as she drove to local gas stations, parks, parking lots, and motels. It's her job to canvass a list of places where homeless individuals might seek shelter.

"If we can make that connection and get them the resources that they need, it's a win for us," Hemschemeyer said. "We can try to get them back on track so they don't end up homeless again."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Joana Hemschemeyer

In her travels across the communities in the northern part of Ozaukee, she met Kenneth, who is experiencing homelessness.

"Every day is a struggle. How am I eating tomorrow? How am I putting gas in my truck tomorrow? Where am I putting my camper tomorrow?" Kenneth said.

Just a few days after meeting Joana, Family Promise began helping provide Kenneth with food, gas, and potentially shelter down the line.

"A lot of people don't think Ozaukee County has homeless people, but we're out there. We just find ways to survive," Kenneth said.

It also helps local charities take stock of what homelessness looks like in their community and how it differs from county to county.

Linda Vargo with the St. Vincent DePaul Society also helped conduct this summer's count.

"We consider this a vocation," Vargo said. "All of us coordinate together... And we can do more for more people."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Linda Vargo

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

