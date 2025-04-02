One year after seizure, Cedarburg farm animals are happy again

CEDAR GROVE, Wis. — Farm animals re-homed from a sanctuary in Cedarburg are doing well almost a year later.

Last April, the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s office raided Autumn Farm Sanctuary in Cedarburg, removing and finding new homes for its animals after claims of claims of animal mistreatment.

Former Autumn Farm volunteers like Erin Hammock spread the word on social media, garnering hundreds of followers before turning to TMJ4 for help. Now, Erin helps volunteer at Bucky’s Bull Rescue in Cedar Grove.

"A lot of times, farm animals are just viewed as property,” Hammock said. “To highlight this (story), I really think people thought about this in a different way."

Bo and Bucky are two of the male cattle from Autumn Farm who found a new home at Bucky’s. Over the past few years, Jenni Spinelli has taken in several other cows as well.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Bo (left) and Ruth (right) are doing well at Bucky's Bull Rescue in Cedar Grove, Wis.

"It took a few weeks for [Bo and Ruth] to realize they were going to have hay every day,” Spinelli said. "Animals shouldn't be commodified. We shouldn't be using them to make money for ourselves."

Other farm animals like turkeys, chickens and goats, were given to other sanctuaries across the state, like Another Chance Ranch in Dodge County and Heartland Farm Sanctuary in Dane County.

Courtesy of Erin Hammock Goats and sheep from Autumn Sanctuary now have new homes across the area.

The owner of Autumn Farm was eventually sentenced to probation as part of a plea deal.

