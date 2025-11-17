One taken to hospital after Saturday rollover crash in Grafton

GRAFTON — One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Grafton on Saturday night.

The Ozaukee Central Fire Department (OCFD) said crews were dispatched to Wisconsin Avenue for a single-vehicle rollover.

Ozaukee Central Fire Department

The department said a patient had self-extricated before first responders arrived. That patient was assessed and taken to the hospital with "serious injuries."

Grafton Police are now investigating the crash.

