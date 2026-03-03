Neighbors contact TMJ4 after beloved Walmart greeter is let go

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — A Saukville Walmart greeter beloved by shoppers has been let go after more than 10 years at the store.

Jack Wilson, a disabled veteran, had worked as a greeter at the Saukville Walmart for more than a decade, greeting guests, singing to them and giving kids candy.

When shoppers stopped seeing him at his post, they began asking questions — and learned he had been terminated. TMJ4 met with several of those customers and Wilson himself Monday morning.

"If you weren't smiling coming in, I was gonna make sure you were smiling coming out," Wilson said of his approach to his job.

Wilson said there have been a couple of incidents over the years, including one recently in which he accidentally cut his hand with a box cutter while opening a bag of candy.

"Everybody wants to think there was something more to it than that," Wilson said.

Walmart told TMJ4 in a statement that Wilson was terminated in line with their progressive discipline policy.

Wilson said he is keeping his options open for his next move.

