Neighbor excited for arrival of new telehealth suite, renovations at Ozaukee Nonprofit Center

GRAFTON, Wis. — The Ozaukee Nonprofit Center in Grafton is undergoing roughly $1 million in renovations that will include a 24-hour telehealth suite available to the public, providing private space for medical appointments and communication needs.

The renovations, funded through a state grant, are expected to be completed over the next year. The soundproof telehealth suite will be open 24 hours a day for reservations and will offer a computer equipped with a webcam and a printer.

"They're living in apartments with thin walls, communal living. They don't have a private space to have these private conversations," said Carissa Barnes, CEO of the Ozaukee Nonprofit Center.

The facility coordinates dozens of local nonprofits that have office space in the building and serves people in need who visit for assistance.

Vincenzo D'Amato of Saukville is among those who will benefit from the new services. A variety of challenges and some trouble with the law set him back, even leaving him homeless at one point.

More recently, he has been receiving assistance from several Ozaukee nonprofits, including access to a laptop for medical appointments and communication.

"I'm not looking at what I don't have. I'm thankful for what I have now," D'Amato said.

The telehealth suite is one of several upgrades that will be performed at the center through the grant funding, focused on creating more modern spaces and offering more help to those who need it.

"You gotta look for help. You gotta ask for help. You're gonna get turned down a lot, and that's where the faith comes... That's not failure," D'Amato said.

