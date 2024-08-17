Milwaukee Eagles wheelchair lacrosse team aiming to defend national title at Ozaukee Ice Center

MEQUON — Top talent from across the country has come to the Ozaukee Ice Center to duke it out for the 2024 Wheelchair Lacrosse National Championships.

The Milwaukee Eagles will look to defend their 2023 national title. They started quick with a shutout win over New Hampshire on Friday.

Mike Beiermeister Milwaukee Eagles celebrate a victory over New Hampshire on Friday evening.

“Every year it seems to be more and more, and the competition gets harder and harder, and it’s great,” said Michael Zvara, who has played with the team for the past three years.

Zvara found the sport three years ago while at a lacrosse tournament for his son, Colton.

TMJ4 News Michael Zvara and his son, Colton. Both are lacrosse players.

The game is coed, seven on seven, played out over four 10-minute periods.

There are two midfielders, two defenders, two attackers, and a goalie.

Each team is allowed two able-bodied players on the pavement at a time. Those players have pink tape on the backs of their wheelchairs.

There’s no shortage of hits, checks, speed, collisions, and goals, making for quite the competition that Sydney Schmidt looks forward to every year.

“[I like] the roughness, the aggressiveness, and hitting one another,” said Schmidt.

TMJ4 News Sydney Schmidt plays for the Milwaukee Eagles Wheelchair Lacrosse team.

On Saturday, the athletes will also be able to take part in a skills challenge outside of the arena.

It’s an opportunity for the adaptive sports community to come together and show the fans what they’re made of.

“Pushing the chair with all of the gear on is pretty difficult, but once you get the hang of it, it comes easy,” said Schmidt.

The teamwork and camaraderie help provide the right motivation to keep rolling forward in the tournament and in life.

“Being around these guys, it's such an inspiration; it really is; it's been one of the best times of my life,” said Zvara.

TMJ4 News Michael Zvara

The team is coached by players from Marquette University.

Lacrosse was one of the original sports offered by the Wisconsin Adaptive Sports Association.

Games will take place on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until the championship games at 1:00 p.m.

Mike Beiermeister The trophy teams are playing for this year.

FULL SCHEDULE: Nationals 2024 - WLUSA (wheelchairlacrosse.com)

All are welcome to come watch and cheer on the athletes.

If you’d like to play or learn more about wheelchair lacrosse or other adaptive sports, click here: https://www.wasa.org/

