Mequon neighbors weigh in on 58-unit rowhome development near schools

MEQUON, Wis. — Mequon residents are voicing both support and concern about a 58-unit rowhouse development between Buntrock Avenue and Steffen Drive, with traffic near Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle School emerging as the primary worry among some neighbors.

Mequon's Common Council cleared the way for a 58-unit rowhouse development between Buntrock Avenue and Weston Drive at its meeting before the holidays, extending the existing Town Center neighborhood southward. The council rezoned the land, emphasizing the economic benefits the development will bring to nearby businesses.

The new housing development is part of Mequon's ongoing downtown redevelopment efforts, which have already brought new shopping, dining and housing options to previously vacant lots, primarily through the Foxtown development.

"I think it adds housing options for people like me. It's a bit expensive, but maybe it should be that way," Cesar Bracho said.

Bracho moved to the Milwaukee area last year and is currently house hunting in the north suburbs. He views Mequon as an attractive option for potential home-buyers.

"I would love to buy a house, and Mequon is an awesome place," Bracho said. "I don't think traffic is a problem around here."

However, the development's proximity to the two schools has raised traffic concerns among some residents and online commenters. The new rowhomes will be built directly adjacent to both schools.

Judy Kay, a Mequon resident since 1977, has witnessed significant growth in the area over the decades. While she generally supports new development, including the approved rowhomes, she recalls the traffic challenges during school pickup and dismissal times.

"Well, you had to get there early, or you were waiting a long time in line," Kay said.

Kay's children and grandchildren attended both Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle School.

"It's not cheap housing, so that puts a limit on who can move here. Probably they should be looking at a bit more lower-income housing," Kay said.

The Mequon-Thiensville School District acknowledged the development in a statement, saying they will work with city officials as the community continues to grow.

"We are aware of the proposed development and understand that the District must remain adaptable as the City of Mequon continues to grow and change," Superintendent Matthew Joynt said in a statement to TMJ4 News. "We will work with City officials as appropriate as the project moves forward."

