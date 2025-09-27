Mequon couple retires near home amid senior housing boom, part of growing Ozaukee trend

MEQUON, Wis. — More seniors are choosing to retire in Ozaukee County rather than relocating to traditional destinations, a shift that is visible in new retirement communities in the area.

Donna and Ralph Bayard exemplify this shift. The couple, who celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary Friday, chose to remain in Mequon, where they've lived for two decades, instead of moving far away.

It's driven by a desire to stay close to family and maintain community connections.

"Family was the reason. We wanted to be close to family," Donna Bayard said. "(We) lived in a couple of other big cities along the way, but Mequon kind of has a close community feel," Donna Bayard said.

The state's over-65 population is growing and is expected to grow larger by 2030, according to demographic reports compiled by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. In Ozaukee County, that population is expected to increase by nearly 28 percent between 2020 and 2030.

New retirement communities are popping up in Ozaukee to meet demand, while also increasing demand at existing communities.

The Bayards have lived in one of those communities, Newcastle Place, since 2021. Newcastle is a nonprofit retirement community that has served the area for decades. Chris Andersen, the executive director, said the trend is accelerating.

"We actually have a lot of seniors who live out of state moving back to Ozaukee County because their family is here," Andersen said. "The home environment is hard to leave after they've been there 40 or 50 years."

Newcastle Place is investing millions in renovations and constructing new homes and spaces for independent living.

"It's being with other people, and I think the trend is changing," Donna Bayard said. "At first, [my friends were] like, why are you doing that? And now people that we know who are getting older are starting to ask questions," Donna Bayard said.

