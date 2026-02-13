Loyal customers of Fredonia bakery contact TMJ4 after its recent and sudden closure

FREDONIA, Wis. — A beloved Fredonia bakery that has drawn customers from across the area has suddenly closed its doors, leaving regulars wondering when they'll be able to enjoy their favorite treats again.

Miriam's Bakery on Highland Street has been shuttered for multiple days with only an orange sign on the door explaining the closure is "due to unforeseen circumstances." The same message appears on the bakery's Facebook page, where dozens of supporters have left comments.

Owner Miriam Lambright told TMJ4 the closure is because of an unfortunate personal matter. She hopes to reopen in some capacity but doesn't know when or where that might happen.

“I don’t have family here, but [my customers] are my family,” Lambright told TMJ4 on the phone Thursday.

The bakery has operated for several years, serving Amish recipes made from scratch daily. In 2019, TMJ4 featured Lambright's story of leaving an Amish community to become an entrepreneur.

"I left them a note and left, in the middle, like 8 o'clock at night. It was dark," Lambright said in the 2019 interview. "I make everything from scratch daily. Every night, I come in, and I bake."

Since then, she built a following by sharing traditional Amish recipes with the community.

Regular customer Ruth Ann Peterson, who frequents the bakery, expressed disappointment about the closure.

"I go in there regularly. I especially like their cookies," Peterson said. "I certainly am sad to see it go, if it's gone."

Patricia from Kewaskum, another regular customer, reached out to TMJ4 on email and through our Facebook account to share how the bakery's quality made it a weekend favorite for her and many others in the area.

