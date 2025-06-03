'It is going to be a destination': First building in Saukville's 'Mel's Village' campus opens to public

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — A new sports facility in Ozaukee County is creating opportunities for both basketball enthusiasts and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Gateway Sports Academy in Saukville opened its doors as the first building in Mel's Village, an innovative mixed-use development designed to serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, or IDD.

Former Marquette basketball star Joe Chapman, who played in the 2003 Final Four, is putting his experience to work as co-owner of the academy, which will double as home base for his own Chapman Basketball Academy.

"Working with athletes from different backgrounds, different communities," Chapman said. "Sports is one thing that can bring so many people together."

Mel's Village was conceived by local developers Ansay and Associate, in partnership with Mel's Charities owner Tom "Mel" Stanton. It's a part of an even larger development called Northern Gateway that is being built just east of Interstate 43.

"For these individuals and families that sometimes get left behind a bit, it's gonna be a place for them to really prosper," Stanton said.

The comprehensive development will include apartments, retail spaces, shops and the sports academy – all supporting the nonprofit's vision to create a welcoming environment and home for those with IDD.

When Mel's Village is fully completed in a few years, Gateway will host camps, pickleball and wheelchair basketball for the IDD community. The facility will offer free memberships to people living there and will also employ some residents from the IDD community.

